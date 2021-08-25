BIKI (BIKI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $299,657.00

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. One BIKI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BIKI has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. BIKI has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $299,657.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

