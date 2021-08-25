Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Up 15.4%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s share price traded up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.06 and last traded at $33.02. 6,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 140,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $62,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,379. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,896,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $15,628,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.