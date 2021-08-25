BFT Financial Group LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BFT Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Argus upped their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NKE traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.11. 101,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,375,248. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.21 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $269.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.