BFT Financial Group LLC Has $26.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

BFT Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 528,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 5.3% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $26,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 608,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 102,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

DGRO traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.91. 19,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,108. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.30. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.