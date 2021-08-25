BFT Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

BFT Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 817,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.24. 5,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,914. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.05 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

