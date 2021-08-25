Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.09 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

BBY stock opened at $121.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 19,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $2,308,929.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,467,454.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $10,452,662.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,442,867.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.24.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

