Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHB. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. began coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shaftesbury has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 588 ($7.68).

Shares of Shaftesbury stock traded up GBX 9.39 ($0.12) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 650.39 ($8.50). 646,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,069. The company has a quick ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. Shaftesbury has a 1-year low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 599.38. The company has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

