Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€254.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €226.67 ($266.67).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €200.75 ($236.18) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €207.60. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

