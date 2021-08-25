Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.110-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $590 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.370-$4.570 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.18. 158,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Belden has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $56.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.76. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Belden will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.