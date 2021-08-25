BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Up 8.3%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) shares shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $271.71 and last traded at $270.29. 3,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 276,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

Get BeiGene alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The firm had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.30, for a total value of $534,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 292,772 shares in the company, valued at $104,314,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,114 shares of company stock valued at $37,880,195 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 22.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 18.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter worth about $122,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.