Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 55,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $118.09 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $119.94. The company has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,571 shares of company stock worth $13,078,439. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

