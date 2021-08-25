Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $45,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after acquiring an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $145,156,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

MELI opened at $1,855.29 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $959.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,925.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,618.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

