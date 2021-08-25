Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 185 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

