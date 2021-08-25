Bean Cash (BITB) Reaches Market Cap of $1.16 Million

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $5.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 78.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000048 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,318,297,000 coins. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

