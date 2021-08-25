Beam (BEAM) Price Up 6.8% This Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Beam has a market cap of $69.43 million and $13.30 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004838 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 78.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 95,214,120 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.