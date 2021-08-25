Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

BPMUF stock remained flat at $$46.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $494.04 million, a P/E ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.39. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.45.

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Cresemba, Zevtera, Derazantinib, BAL101553, and BAL3833. The company was founded on October 17, 2000 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

