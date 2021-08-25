Barrington Research Cuts Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Price Target to $13.00

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMED. HC Wainwright cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $9.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of -0.25. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $158,132.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,484.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 68,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $861,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 704,469 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,234 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter worth about $45,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 6.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 80.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

