Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,564 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,753,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,832 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,120,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,158 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $534,888,000 after purchasing an additional 201,332 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $297,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,895 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,373,964 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $284,604,000 after purchasing an additional 165,804 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 573,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,434,813. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

