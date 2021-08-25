Barclays Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $645.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $540.00 to $645.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.67.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU opened at $554.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.30. The company has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $555.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 32,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 398.4% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 19,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,465 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.