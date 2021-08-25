Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BHB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 22.06%. Analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.