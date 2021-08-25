Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS.

NYSE:BMO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,190. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $106.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

BMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.30.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

