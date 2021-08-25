Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.848 per share by the bank on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Bank of Montreal has increased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years. Bank of Montreal has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $9.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.31. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$152.00 price target (up from C$150.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

