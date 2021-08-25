Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.848 per share by the bank on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.
Bank of Montreal has increased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years. Bank of Montreal has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $9.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.
Bank of Montreal stock opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.31. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$152.00 price target (up from C$150.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
