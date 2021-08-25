Bank of Montreal Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Shares of BMO opened at C$130.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$126.59. The stock has a market cap of C$84.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.37. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$75.92 and a 52-week high of C$131.10.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8400008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$139.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$134.23.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

