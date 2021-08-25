Bank of Montreal Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.
Shares of BMO opened at C$130.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$126.59. The stock has a market cap of C$84.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.37. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$75.92 and a 52-week high of C$131.10.
Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8400008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.
