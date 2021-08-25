Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) versus Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Financial Comparison

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) and Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bank First pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Financial Institutions pays out 47.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Financial Institutions has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Financial Institutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bank First and Financial Institutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00 Financial Institutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bank First presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.42%. Financial Institutions has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.13%. Given Bank First’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bank First is more favorable than Financial Institutions.

Risk and Volatility

Bank First has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Financial Institutions has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank First and Financial Institutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 36.12% 15.23% 1.65% Financial Institutions 32.05% 14.81% 1.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank First and Financial Institutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $124.22 million 4.28 $38.05 million $5.07 13.67 Financial Institutions $204.48 million 2.42 $38.33 million $2.30 13.57

Financial Institutions has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bank First shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank First beats Financial Institutions on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking. The company was founded on April 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Warsaw, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.