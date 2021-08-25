Badger DAO Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. Badger DAO has a market cap of $229.32 million and approximately $19.79 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for $22.73 or 0.00046618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00054762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00053142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.04 or 0.00785516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00101745 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,087,785 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

