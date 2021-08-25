Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 120.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair set a $56.77 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $937.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.51.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.