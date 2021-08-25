Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.030-$2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

AVA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.91. 2,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,545. Avista has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Avista will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,975 shares of company stock valued at $944,551 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.