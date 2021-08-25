Avestar Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,813 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,600,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,236 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.28.

MRVL stock opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $62.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.