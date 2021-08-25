Avestar Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,197,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,851,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 792.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 306,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,959,000 after buying an additional 271,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

EXPD opened at $122.76 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.74.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,180.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

