Avestar Capital LLC Increases Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 96.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 553.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 59,064 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,326,000 after buying an additional 213,158 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

