Avestar Capital LLC Has $883,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,127,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,440,000 after acquiring an additional 722,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,473,000 after acquiring an additional 698,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

