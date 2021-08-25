Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,321,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.54. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $104.77. The firm has a market cap of $188.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

