Avestar Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 25.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCN opened at $142.32 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.