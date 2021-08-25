Avestar Capital LLC Buys 252 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GH. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $113.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.58. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.