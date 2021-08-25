Avestar Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 88.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

LBRDK stock opened at $186.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $133.86 and a one year high of $188.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.26.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.