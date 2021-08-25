Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 300 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

