AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will announce $4.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.63 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $14.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $14.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,554.00.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $23.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,599.98. 146,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,015. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,564.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,666.63.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

