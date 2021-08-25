Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $363.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $340.00 to $363.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.85.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $341.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $58,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

