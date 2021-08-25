Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.910-$5.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35 billion-$4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.220-$1.280 EPS.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $342.27. 1,474,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,224. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.72.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.85.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

