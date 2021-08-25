Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.23. Approximately 125,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,800,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $218,150. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

