At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOME shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get At Home Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,823 shares of company stock worth $288,345 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 593.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,599,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,400,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in At Home Group by 4,276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 985,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,303,000 after buying an additional 962,901 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in At Home Group by 361.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,023,000 after buying an additional 936,165 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HOME opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.