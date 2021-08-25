AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,200 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a £102 ($133.26) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,530 ($111.44) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,468.12. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.