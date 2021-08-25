Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $168.76

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $168.76 and last traded at $168.76, with a volume of 616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. Bank of America began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.01.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,437,000 after purchasing an additional 463,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,770,000 after purchasing an additional 350,826 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Assurant by 45.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,776,000 after purchasing an additional 339,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Assurant by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,300,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,326,000 after buying an additional 291,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

