Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 9,444 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,444 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Schlumberger worth $22,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398,419 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901,533 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,668,000 after acquiring an additional 865,756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,750 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

