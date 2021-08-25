Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 36,543 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,543 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $21,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,775 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,101,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,241,000 after acquiring an additional 440,524 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 26.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,022,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,170,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,450,000 after acquiring an additional 188,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

COLD stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLD. Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.