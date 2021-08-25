Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,607 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $18,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,078 shares of company stock worth $4,868,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.55.

VEEV stock opened at $321.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 127.21, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.11.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

