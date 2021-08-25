Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,185 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALXN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $182.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.69. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $187.45.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

