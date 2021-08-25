Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,297 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $21,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Life Storage by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.70.

NYSE:LSI opened at $121.20 on Wednesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.92 and a 1-year high of $122.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

