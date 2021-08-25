Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after acquiring an additional 512,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,190,000 after acquiring an additional 297,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after acquiring an additional 272,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

Shares of GD stock opened at $198.92 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $201.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

