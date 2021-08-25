Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $17,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMH. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,546 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth about $39,560,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth about $30,273,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,919,000 after acquiring an additional 827,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,743,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,547,000 after acquiring an additional 697,191 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.04.

AMH stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

